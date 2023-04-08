BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Race fans are crowding Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) to participate in various events being held all weekend long.

The Food City Dirt Race isn’t the only event going on at the speedway; fans are enjoying food, music, drinks and shopping for their favorite NASCAR gear. Motorcycle stunts and Q&As with drivers on the Food City Fan Stage are just some of the activities going on ahead of the Dirt Race.

Some fans like Ron Hausfeld have been coming to the races at BMS for years.

“My first year here was when they changed the backstretch from concrete to aluminum,” said Hausfeld. “Back in the late ’80s.”

These long-time fans continue to come back for race week. Other fans come from all over to watch their favorite NASCAR drivers race at BMS.

Jerame Hugunin came to the race for the first time from Kansas.

“I am most excited to get inside there and see the view,” said Hugunin. “And see how loud it really is.”

Most fans are rooting for their favorite NASCAR driver at the Food City Dirt Race. Cooper Niles said he has been coming to the races for a few years.

“I’m hoping Kyle Busch wins,” said Niles. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Saturday’s events concluded with the Weather Guard Truck Race and an 80s cover band called SPANK.