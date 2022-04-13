BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Anyone hoping to get an up-close look at the dirt track at Bristol Motor Speedway will have their chance Saturday morning.

From 8:30-10 a.m., the Speedway Children’s Charities Dirt Track Walk will allow fans to walk out onto the dirt track and take photos. Those participating should wear appropriate shoes and clothes.

The cost to participate in the Dirt Track Walk is $25 per person, but children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult. A release from BMS states that all guests should check in for the event no later than 9:30 a.m. on April 16.

A waiver and release form is offered online, which participants are encouraged to print off and bring with them for check-in.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.