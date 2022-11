KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant.

Barati said the fire was quickly put out and there was no danger to the community. The raccoon’s condition wasn’t mentioned in the report.