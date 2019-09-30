Rabies vaccine packets to be dropped by air in Tennessee border counties in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rabies vaccine packets will be dropped by airplane and helicopter in 18 Tennessee border counties in October.

The fishmeal-coated packets are intended to prevent the distribution of rabies in wild raccoons and will be dropped starting October 3 as part of an annual program by the USDA.

The packets will be distributed in Bledsoe, Bradley, Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hawkins, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea, Sequatchie, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.

They will be distributed on the following schedule:

Helicopter distribution (urban areas)

• October 3 – 7: Hamilton and Bradley counties

• October 9 – 13: Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Carter, Unicoi, and Washington counties

Airplane distribution (rural areas)

• October 9 –13: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties

• October 14 –20: Bledsoe, Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea, and Sequatchie counties

The Tennessee Department of Health says that while the packets are considered safe, the USDA has issued these precautions: