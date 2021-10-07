Quite the Catch: Angler reels in 35-lb striped bass at Boone Lake

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(PHOTO: TWRA)

Tenn. (WJHL) — When Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Tommy Woods hit the water of Boone Lake Oct. 5 hoping to reel in a big one, he wasn’t expecting the 35-lb catch.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that the striped bass — also known as a rockfish — has come in even bigger sizes.

TWRA’s Matthew Cameron said that the state’s largest striped bass weighed in at 65lb and 6 oz. in Cordell Hull Reservoir on May 1, 2000.

While the 35-lb fish might not have broken any state records, TWRA keeps statewide records on its site HERE.

TWRA does not track records by reservoir.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories