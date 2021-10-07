Quite the Catch: Angler reels in 35-lb striped bass at Boone Lake

Tenn. (WJHL) — When Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Tommy Woods hit the water of Boone Lake Oct. 5 hoping to reel in a big one, he wasn’t expecting the 35-lb catch.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that the striped bass — also known as a rockfish — has come in even bigger sizes.

TWRA’s Matthew Cameron said that the state’s largest striped bass weighed in at 65lb and 6 oz. in Cordell Hull Reservoir on May 1, 2000.

While the 35-lb fish might not have broken any state records, TWRA keeps statewide records on its site HERE.

TWRA does not track records by reservoir.