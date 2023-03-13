NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Quinnlee’s Law, a bill named after a Hawkins County child who recently passed away, cleared its final legislative hurdle on Monday.

The legislation by Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) and Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) would remove a section of state law that requires home medical equipment providers to have a location in Tennessee in order to sell equipment in the state.

The bill was named after Quinnlee Shriner, a Mount Carmel 1-year-old who recently passed away. Quinnlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that affected her breathing. After spending months in the hospital, her return home was delayed because of the law.

Quinnlee was able to return home for Christmas, but she passed away last month.

The state House voted 94–2 to pass the legislation on Monday. The Senate passed it last week.

Quinnlee’s Law will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.