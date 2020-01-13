Quillen Rehabilitation Center recognized by Joint Commission for stroke rehab program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital has been recognized with a certification for its stroke rehabilitation program.

According to a release from Encompass Health, the hospital was given the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for its safety in care and quality of healthcare in accordance with the national standard.

The certification is for Disease-Specific Care, stroke rehabilitation in this case.

“Providing the highest level of care to the Johnson City community is our highest priority,” said Brian Luff, CEO of Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital. “Each day, our team works to provide a differentiated level of care and offer services that get patients back to their optimal levels of independence and functioning in their communities. We are thrilled to receive this endorsement from The Joint Commission.”

An on-site survey was conducted at Quillen, and the quality of care, medical staff and leadership was evaluated.

Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture of Ballad Health and Encompass Health.