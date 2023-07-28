JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine welcomed 78 new medical students Friday.

The traditional White Coat Ceremony serves as a rite of passage for new medical students. According to a release from the university, the ceremony helps “establish a psychological contract for professionalism and empathy in the practice of medicine.”

The ceremony also aims to emphasize the importance of compassionate patient care and academic success.

Quillen’s first White Coat Ceremony was held in 1997 and has become integral to the college’s orientation program.

The 2027 Quillen class was selected from nearly 4,000 applicants. The 78 new medical students represent 45 different undergraduate programs. Seventy-two of the students are Tennesseans, the college reports.