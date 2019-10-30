LIVE NOW /
Quillen 100 raised more than $6,000 for the Tri-Cities American Heart Association

(Photo: ETSU)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The inaugural Quillen 100 bicycle race at Bristol Motor Speedway raised more than $6,000 for the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.

Organizers say this year’s event drew cyclists from as far away as Alabama, Kentucky, and Ohio. It included a 50-mile competitive relay, 20-mile non-competitive relay, and a health fair.

16 teams participated in the competitive race. The top three finishers were Pedal for Alzheimer’s, Ferg & Bros, and Milligan Cycling.

The top three in the 20-mile were ETSU Cycling, Brentwood Bikers, and Belmont Bikers.

The event was organized by students of ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.

