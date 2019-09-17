Quillen 100 bike relay coming to BMS in October

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A race will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway next month, but the vehicles will have two wheels instead of four.

The Quillen 100 bike relay will take place Saturday, October 19.

The idea began when students at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine wanted to hold a bicycle relay event aimed at promoting good health.

The event will include a youth ride at 10 a.m., non-competitive 20-mile ride at noon, and 50-mile race at 2 p.m. There will also be a festival and health fair in the infield, with food trucks, health vendors, and more.

“Our main mission of the event is really just to promote good, sound health in the East Tennessee region and showcase the opportunities we have here,” said event co-director Ryan Serbin. “We thought it was a unique and fun idea and there is a big cycling community here.”

There is a $40 fee for the Quillen 100 race and a $30 fee for the Little Q 20-mile ride. The youth ride is free.

Proceeds will benefit the Tri-Cities American Heart Association.

Online registration is available and you can learn more on the event’s Facebook page.