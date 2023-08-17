GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Quick Stop Markets in Greeneville is working together with the Greene LEAF Foundation to provide new technology to elementary schools in Greene County.

The Greene LEAF Foundation is a non-profit that works to provide extra funding to county schools. Greene LEAF focuses on three areas: technology, literacy, and arts education.

“We are specifically looking at technology for lower grades or pre-K students through third grade,” said Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF. “Their computer devices, iPads, headphones, calculators, those kind of things that teachers and students can use in the classroom.”

Richey said the goal is to raise $10,000 to distribute to county schools. Donation cards are set up at all of the 17 different Quick Stop locations in Greene County.

“You have the option of making a dollar donation, $5 donation, or really any donation that you like,” said Richey. “You get a card, you get to put your name on it, and have it hanging on the wall.”

Richey told News Channel 11 that providing new technology to the schools will improve and increase student opportunities.

“Having technology in the classroom helps them excel at the level they’re in and prepare them for the next level at a much higher rate,” said Richey. “So they will continue to succeed as they go through the system and beyond.”

Allen Johnson, owner of Quick Stop in Greeneville, says he wants to give back to the community he grew up in.

“We as a company, and me individually, we are huge supporters of Greene County and the school system,” said Johnson. “I graduated from South Greene High School and they are one of the ones that will benefit from it.”

The fundraiser will end on Sept. 15.