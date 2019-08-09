Quick Stop Markets raising money for Greene County Schools technology programs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Quick Stop Markets of Greeneville, owned by Greeneville Oil & Petroleum Company, are raising funds in the month of August at each of their markets to support the Greene County Schools technology initiative led by Greene LEAF, the foundation for the Greene County School System.

The funds will be used to purchase laptop computers for use in the local schools, as well as for supporting software appropriate to grade level and curriculum needs.

Anyone may stop in at any of the 17 Quick Stop Market locations in Greene County during August and make a donation to the Greene County Schools. Each donor will receive a coupon for a buy one/get one free candy bar, redeemable immediately or in the future.

All funds raised will be donated to the school system through Greene LEAF.

Greeneville Oil & Petroleum is the leading multi-branded wholesale and retail distributor of petroleum products in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Locally owned and operated for more than 60 years, the company has 38 company-operated Quick Stop Market convenience stores and three Lube X-Press oil change facilities. Greeneville Oil & Petroleum is owned by Allen Johnson, a graduate of South Greene High School and received the STAR Alumni Recognition Award from Greene LEAF in 2017.

Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and started an awards program to recognize notable Greene County School System alumni. Greene LEAF has added computers on charging carts at all seventeen schools and this initiative will continue until there are sufficient computers for all students.

Greene LEAF is currently leading a $1.4 million campaign to provide computer access to all students in the Greene County School System. To date the organization has provided $163,000 toward technology and more specifically, computers and software for use in the classroom.

Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is

to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives.

For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.