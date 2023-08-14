GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Quick Stop Markets in Greeneville are raising money to support a technology initiative at Greene County Schools.

According to a release, donations will be taken at Quick Stop Markets in the county through Sept. 15 to benefit the initiative led by Greene LEAF, a nonprofit for the county’s school system.

Funds raised will be used to purchase technology to use in county schools, along with software specific to grade levels and curriculum.

The release said there are 17 Quick Stop Markets in Greene County where the public can donate. All money raised will go to Greene County Schools through the Greene LEAF nonprofit.

Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization created by community members to bridge the gap in funding for materials and programming not supplied by the local government, according to the release.

Greeneville Quick Stops are owned by Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, which operates 38 convenience stores and three Lube X-Press oil change centers, the release states.