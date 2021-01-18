‘Queen of the Blues’ Bettie Mae Fikes to give virtual lecture for ETSU Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Civil Rights icon and renowned singer Bettie Mae Fikes will speak virtually to East Tennessee State University on Thursday, January 21.

According to a release from ETSU, “The Queen of Blues” will speak at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Fikes performed as a member of the SNCC Freedom Singers and has performed in Carnegie Hall, the Newport Jazz Festival and the Library of Congress.

The release says Fikes has been honored with the Long Walk to Freedom Award and was inducted into the Smithsonian’s “Museum of Tolerance.”

Following Fikes’ lecture, there will be a Q&A portion.

The presentation can be accessed using Zoom ID 957 7364 6411.

If you have questions, call 423-439-5872 or email mcstaff@etsu.edu.