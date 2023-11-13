WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City flooring plant has announced a second round of permanent layoffs in 2023.

A WARN Notice filed Tuesday with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD) states Q.E.P. Co., Inc.’s latest layoff will affect three workers.

Q.E.P., which operated the Harris flooring plant on Eddie Williams Road in Johnson City, stated the “permanent closure” would take effect on Nov. 30. with a separation date of Dec. 31.

According to the TDLWD, the Northeast Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team has been notified of the upcoming layoffs and will work with the affected employees.

In June, Q.E.P. filed a previous WARN Notice laying off 87 workers. Those layoffs were set to take place in August 2023.

Q.E.P. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The company purchased the former Harris flooring plant in 2010.

Recipients of the WARN Notice included Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, State Representative Tim Hicks, State Senator Rusty Crowe, Johnson City Mayor Todd Fowler and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy. The offices of Tennessee’s U.S. Senators were also notified.

The WARN Notice can be read in its entirety below: