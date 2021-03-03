‘Putting that knee down gave the bird to our flag sir’: Questions raised about ETSU men’s basketball team kneeling during state budget hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A hearing about university budgets in the Tennessee Senate Education Committee turned into a debate about the ETSU men’s basketball team kneeling before a game last month.

Tennessee Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) began questioning ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland Wednesday evening after stating it was the day the Star-Spangled Banner was adopted.

Lundberg directly asked Noland several questions, including if the actions of the team and coaches were representative of the university.

“I think what you are seeing here are students who are making their voices heard. As you look across our institution, we have a diversity of students, a diversity of perspectives, and a diversity of opinion. I realize that many in our region are extremely hurt by this image. I do not feel that our students meant any disrespect to veterans, to our flag, or to our country,” Noland said.

The team was captured on video kneeling before last month’s game at Chattanooga. An ETSU official confirmed the team has done so prior to other games this season as well.

Lundberg continued his questioning and addressed Dr. Noland by saying in part, “…and frankly sir, in my mind, putting that knee down gave the bird to our flag sir and I don’t see a difference, tell me what that difference is.”

Noland responded by saying, “Sir, I deeply regret the feelings of pain and animosity that have emerged across the region. As our players said in their own words on Saturday, they did not intend to disrespect those who have served or the flag. I recognize the pain this has caused and as a university, we are committed to bringing people together to heal the issues that have emerged to rebuild relationships that have been damaged.”

Lundberg pressed the same question saying, “Again sir, what’s the difference?”

Noland said in response, “Sir I understand your perspective.”

Tennessee Senator Rusty Crowe (R- Johnson City) also addressed the team kneeling before the game, at one point becoming emotional when talking about the flag.

“When I see the star, that first star on our flag, I think of my dad who flew 31 missions over Europe and he would not have made it back, he would not have made it back if it weren’t, he flew a B-24, if it weren’t for the Tusskegee Airmen, those black pilots that protected, that protected his life, and the life of his crew, and so this really isn’t a black thing, this is not a black-white thing, its just a patriotic thing, it is something that our kids need to learn,” Crowe said.

Crowe says “you can fight for social justice but stand for your flag.”



Crowe says he likes what the soccer team did to support the basketball team by kneeling after standing during the national anthem.



He says this has brought “shock” to our region. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 3, 2021

After Lundberg and Crowe were finished speaking, Tennessee Senator Raumesh Akbari (D – Memphis) took a few moments to address the situation.

“These young people are athletes. We haven’t walked in their shoes, we don’t know how they feel, what they’ve had to deal with, and for us to make this an issue that comes to the highest levels of state government in a budget presentation no less, is so disheartening,” Akbari said.

Akbari says that these young men in a peaceful way protested and that she is standing in solidarity with them. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 3, 2021

