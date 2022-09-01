CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter is having to stretch its resources after nearly 30 animals were found in poor conditions.

Shelter leadership say they were already at capacity when the puppies were found, but the animals are doing well and are ready to find their forever homes.

“They’ve been medically treated,” said Shannon Posada, Director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. “They’re happy. They are very, very loving. They seem to be very thankful that they are out of the situation that they [were] in.”





The shelter told News Channel 11 that five adult dogs were found, along with the 21 puppies, and are undergoing medical treatments and being monitored closely.