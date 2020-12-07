Pup adopted after spending over two years in the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local pup received the perfect Christmas gift — a forever home.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter, Chapo the dog spent nearly 900 days at the shelter, spending two and a half years waiting for a forever family.

Shelter volunteers trained Chapo for success throughout his stay at the shelter to ensure he’d be the perfect addition to a family.

The animal shelter said that stories such as these are reasons it never gives up the mission to pair animals with their forever homes.

Interested in adding to your family? CLICK HERE.