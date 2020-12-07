Pup adopted after spending over two years in the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local pup received the perfect Christmas gift — a forever home.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter, Chapo the dog spent nearly 900 days at the shelter, spending two and a half years waiting for a forever family.

Shelter volunteers trained Chapo for success throughout his stay at the shelter to ensure he’d be the perfect addition to a family.

The animal shelter said that stories such as these are reasons it never gives up the mission to pair animals with their forever homes.

