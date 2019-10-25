Pumpkin Swim to be held at Memorial Park Community Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City will once again honor its well-known fall tradition that has become a favorite to many across the community.

Instead of heading to the pumpkin patch, children will swim to pick their favorite gourd at the center’s annual Pumpkin Swim. Kids will then also have a chance to paint and decorate the pumpkin they worked so hard to get.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. and admission is $5.

To make a reservation, call the Memorial Park Community Center at (423) 434-5750.

