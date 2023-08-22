Courtesy of the Town of Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a successful 2022, the Town of Jonesborough is bringing back Pumpkin Fest, just in time for fall.

The second annual Pumpkin Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 in downtown Jonesborough and will feature pumpkin-themed treats, hay rides, pumpkin painting, a cake walk and more.

A pack of 10 tickets is $20, and one ticket is valid for one serving or one activity.

The festival is hosted by the Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.