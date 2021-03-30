Publix: ‘We have no plans in Bristol, Virginia’

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Five years after plans were announced to open a Publix in Bristol, Virginia, store officials say it’s not happening anymore.

In 2016, Publix officials said a 54,000 square-foot store would be located near Lee Highway and Clear Creek Road, with plans to open in late 2017.

On Monday, a Publix spokesperson told News Channel 11, “We have no plans in Bristol, Virginia.”

Requests for comments from Bristol, Va. city officials were not returned.

Work continues on the Publix in Johnson City at the Markets West at Franklin shopping center along North State of Franklin Road.

Publix said the Johnson City store is expected to open in late summer.