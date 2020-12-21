Publix officials say Johnson City store to open before ‘end of 2021’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An official with Publix confirmed with News Channel 11 that the Johnson City store will be open “before the end of 2021.”

According to the grocery chain’s website, the store located on North State of Franklin Road, will be in a shopping center called “Markets West at Franklin.”

Construction is already underway.

The former building was home to a Food City grocery store.

Publix first announced it would be building a store in Johnson City in April 2017.

The store will be approximately 45,000 square feet and is expected to employ about 140 people.

The only other Publix in the Tri-Cities region is located in Greeneville. That store opened in May 2017.