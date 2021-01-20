Publix now hiring ‘in all departments’ for Johnson City store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Publix said the new store in Johnson City is now hiring.

According to store officials, they are hiring “in all departments including bakery, customer service, deli, grocery, meat, seafood, and produce.”

The store is under construction at 509 N. State of Franklin Road.

Publix officials told News Channel 11 the Johnson City store should be open before the end of 2021.

The former building was home to a Food City grocery store.

Publix first announced it would be building a store in Johnson City in April 2017.

Photo: WJHL

Jobs range from part-time to full-time and range from $10 to $18 per hour, according to Publix officials.

In order to apply to work at the Johnson City location, you must enter the store number “1633” in the link above.

The only other Publix in the Tri-Cities region is located in Greeneville. That store opened in May 2017.