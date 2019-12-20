Publix: Lease ‘executed’ for Johnson City store, grand opening to be determined

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Publix is coming to Johnson City!

According to Publix Super Markets Media and Community Relations Manager Kimberly Reynolds, Publix has executed a lease on a Publix store in Johnson City.

The store will be approximately 45,000 square feet.

Reynolds told News Channel 11 that a grand opening date has not yet been established.

Plans for the new grocery store were submitted and approved in September.

The store will be located at the northwest corner at Market Street and State of Franklin Road in the old Food City store.

More information is expected to be released soon.

