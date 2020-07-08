Publix: Construction for the Johnson City store expected to begin by the end of 2020

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- It was April 2017 when Publix first announced they would be coming to Johnson City.

Fast forward to July 2020, and no progress has been made at the site, which formerly housed a Food City grocery store.

Publix officials told us via e-mail Wednesday that, “We’re proceeding on the building, with construction hopefully starting before and/or by the end of the year.”

In December 2019, we reported that Publix has plans to tear down the existing building, and construct the new store from the ground up.

It was at that time when the grocery store chain said they were waiting on the construction of the road behind the store, also known as the ‘Lark Street Extension Project’ to be completed.

Publix has previously said the Johnson City store will reportedly employ around 140 associates and will be about 45,000 square feet.