JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Publix Super Markets Charities donated $75,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

According to a release by Second Harvest, $25,000 will go to the Food for Kids Backpack Program, which provides snacks and meal items to more than 5,000 children facing hunger.

“Helping provide food to our neighbors in need is at the heart of our philanthropic efforts at Publix,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “We’re thankful to Publix Super Markets Charities for their continued support of hunger alleviation efforts in the areas we serve.”

The remaining $50,000 will help fund Second Harvest’s building expansion project, which will increase capacity.