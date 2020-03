(CNN Newsource) — Grocery store chain Publix is cutting its hours due to the coronavirus.

The store says it’ll now close at 8 p.m.

That also applies to pharmacies inside its grocery stores.

The company says the earlier closing time is to give workers more time to sanitize stores and restock shelves.

Publix has a location in Greeneville, Tennessee.

It has not announced when it’ll go back to typical operating hours.