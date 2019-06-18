Public workshop to include review of Ballad Health’s COPA

WATCH LIVE: Jackie DeFusco WJHL is in Washington D.C. for an FTC workshop that includes a review of Ballad Health’s COPA Details here-https://www.wjhl.com/local/ftc-to-host-copa-workshop-on-tuesday/2082619475Posted by WJHL on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

The Federal Trade Commission will host a workshop about the effects of Certificates of Public Advantage, or COPAs, today.

“A Health Check on COPAs” will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Constitution Center in Washington, D.C.

(Photo: WJHL)

The public workshop will include a review of Ballad Health’s COPA, which allowed Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance to merge to form Ballad. Panelists will discuss the Ballad COPA from 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Panelists will also discuss other topics throughout the day, such as the impact of COPAs on wages and concerns about duplication of hospital services.

The FTC is seeking public comment regarding COPAs. Comments may be submitted by visiting the agency’s website.

The workshop will be free and open to the public, but seating will be on a first-come basis. It will also be streamed live on the FTC’s website. The Ballad COPA discussion will also be streamed on WJHL.com.

News Channel 11’s Jackie Defusco is in Washington and will have the latest on the workshop throughout the day. You can follow Jackie on Facebook or Twitter.