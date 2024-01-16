JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Public transportation options in the Tri-Cities will be limited Tuesday after snow and freezing temperatures gripped the region.

Bristol, Tennessee city officials announced on social media Tuesday that city transit services were closed and buses would not run due to weather. The closure affects transit, para-transit and job access buses.

Johnson City Transit announced Tuesday that its services would stop at 11:15 a.m. due to the road conditions. Anyone with questions regarding the service is asked to call 423-929-7119.

Buses in Kingsport began service later in the day. Kingsport Area Transit Service (KATS) announced it delayed the beginning of services until 9:30 a.m.

KATS noted riders should check the service’s website for possible changes to the Tuesday schedule.

Dangerous driving conditions are reported across the Tri-Cities Tuesday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation, as well as various local law enforcement agencies, have urged all drivers to remain home when possible and stay off backroads.