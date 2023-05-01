JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Parks and Recreation leaders are working on naming a new athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park, and they’re asking the public for ideas.

City leaders said in a release that proposed names must include an explanation of the name’s significance to the property or overall park system.

All name proposals must be in writing, and either emailed to mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org or mailed to their office at 4137 Bristol Highway.

The deadline to submit name proposals for the new athletic complex expansion at Winged Deer Park is May 30.