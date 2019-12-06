Public hearing on West Walnut Street redevelopment project to be held Dec. 12

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City leaders will hold a public hearing next week on the West Walnut Street redevelopment project.

The event will be a preliminary design meeting with a presentation by project consultant LDA Engineering.

The project is a multi-year, multi-million dollar plan to revitalize West Walnut Street linking downtown Johnson City to East Tennessee State University.

The plan calls for more pedestrian and bike-friendly areas, along with improved retail and residential options.

That public hearing is set for Thursday, December 12 at South Side Elementary School, located at 1011 Southwest Avenue.

The hearing will begin at 6 p.m.