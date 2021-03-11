Public hearing allows Haven of Mercy residents to share concerns Thursday about temporary order to vacate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter will have the chance to speak their mind and share concerns about vacating the building at a public hearing Thursday night.

The hearing was scheduled after the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards and Review approved the rescinding of an order to vacate and close the Haven of Mercy.

Since that time, occupants have been able to remain in the shelter on a temporary basis, despite the original order to close due to safety concerns. Inspectors claimed there were multiple building code violations within the Haven of Mercy.

Thursday’s meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. News Channel 11 plans to stream the meeting live on our website and Facebook page.