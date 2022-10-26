BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the public were able to take a peek at a Tri-Cities educational facility that prepares students to enter the workforce.

The Viking Academy, an off-site space used by Tennessee High students, was open for public tours on Wednesday.

The academy began serving students last school year, but the new facility was opened this month.

The Viking Academy provides work-based learning programs to students.

“To some of our students, it’s going to be nothing short of life-changing,” Viking Academy administrator Kelly Vance said. “It will change the trajectory of their life and they will have a better opportunity than they would have had this not been here.”

The academy is an Innovative High School Model Grant Project, part of a state initiative to help students succeed after high school.