JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s rotating cast of public art has gained new members across town.

The Phil Pindazola Biennial Sculpture Exhibition, named after the city’s retired public works director, features a variety of leased artwork procured by the nonprofit Johnson City Public Art. This cycle’s crop of sculptures includes three new placements on North Roan Street, a significant expansion of the program.

“The art committee had really discussed about making sure that everybody had the opportunity to see the art in different locations within the city,” Andy Best, interim director of the city’s public works department, said. “And we realized that not everybody always comes downtown to look at art. So we looked at some opportunities to place it at different spots in the city.”

Those driving down North Roan can find new sculptures at the intersection of North Roan Street and John Exum Parkway, Princeton Road and Bristol Highway.

The exhibition now contains 14 sculptures in total, some of which are still waiting to be installed as work continues at Founders Park.

For those who like what they see, Best said all leased artwork is for sale. Several works have been purchased and installed permanently throughout the city or donated to local schools like ETSU.

“Our goal was always to provide some beautification for the city,” Best said. “Some things that would make people think and appreciate the art.”