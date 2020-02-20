Breaking News
SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
1  of  22
Closings & Delays
Avery County, NC Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Dickenson County, VA Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Milligan College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool Norton, VA City Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wesley Memorial Preschool Wise County, VA Schools

Psychiatric report filed in federal court for accused Appalachian Trail killer

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
james jordan wvr2_1558461457197.png.jpg

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The mental health evaluation for the man accused of fatally stabbing one person and wounding another on the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia has been received by the federal court in Abingdon.

James Jordan is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injuring another hiker on the trail in Wythe County of May 11, 2019.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, another injured after Appalachian Trail assault

Jordan was admitted to the Mental Health Unit of FMC-Butner on October 1.

At the time, a treatment team started “conducting interviews and psychological testing, which are necessary to complete his evaluation.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Court documents: Accused Appalachian Trail murderer undergoing mental health evaluation at federal facility

The document filed Thursday shows the psychiatric report was received. The contents of that document are sealed.

Court clerks told News Channel 11 it’s unclear if or when any follow up documentation may be added to the online docket.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss