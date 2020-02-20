Psychiatric report filed in federal court for accused Appalachian Trail killer

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The mental health evaluation for the man accused of fatally stabbing one person and wounding another on the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia has been received by the federal court in Abingdon.

James Jordan is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez, Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injuring another hiker on the trail in Wythe County of May 11, 2019.

Jordan was admitted to the Mental Health Unit of FMC-Butner on October 1.

At the time, a treatment team started “conducting interviews and psychological testing, which are necessary to complete his evaluation.”

The document filed Thursday shows the psychiatric report was received. The contents of that document are sealed.

Court clerks told News Channel 11 it’s unclear if or when any follow up documentation may be added to the online docket.