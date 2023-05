BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Buchanan County Public Service Authority (PSA) announced water levels were in a ‘very critical state’ as of Friday.

According to PSA, new water is coming into the county; however, due to the slow process of filling all storage tanks, people are asked to conserve water.

Customers are asked to use only water that is ‘absolutely necessary’ while restoration efforts are in place.

Several areas in the county are also being asked to boil water until further notice.