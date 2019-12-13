Protestors outside of Holston Valley Medical Center cited by City of Kingsport for violating new ordinance

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City of Kingsport officials have confirmed that around 9 a.m. Friday, four protesters on West Ravine Road at Holston Valley Medical Center have been cited for violating a new city ordinance.

#BREAKING The City of Kingsport and protestors outside Holston Valley Medical Center confirm 4 protestors were issued citations around 9 a.m. because their tent structure was not in compliance with Kingsport City code. More from the protestors and the city tonight on @WJHL11. pic.twitter.com/G7VgCRY3dW — Blake Lipton WJHL (@Blake_Lipton) December 13, 2019

In November, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a change to city code prohibiting non-permitted structures on public right-of-ways.

The protests began in May about Ballad Health’s decision to consolidate trauma and NICU services.

On Tuesday afternoon (12/10/2019), the individuals on West Ravine Road were given written notice that their structure was not in compliance with City code. The following afternoon (Wednesday, 12/11/2019) the structure was officially posted as being out of compliance. Per City ordinance, the offending parties had 24-hours to come into voluntary compliance. When they failed to do so, the City of Kingsport Code Enforcement Division had no choice but to move forward with the next phase of the enforcement process. On Friday morning (12/13/2019), all four individuals who were present at the structure were issued a citation into City court to answer to the violation. Their court appearance date has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM. These individuals still have the option of coming into voluntary compliance until that date. Statement from the City of Kingsport to News Channel 11.

Here is a look at two of the citations:

