WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School.

Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be done.

“They should be expelled for what they did. That kid will be scarred for the rest of his life because of what they did,” said Daniel Boone graduate Nora. “I think the [football] season needs to end and I think all the kids need to be in trouble.”

The school system says right now, ending the season is not their solution.

“It’s never a closed case, so to speak. We continue to request additional information. And anything that is given to us and we substantiate, you know, we’re going to, we’re going to take whatever steps are necessary to address it,” Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said.

On Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced it was investigating the assault with assistance from the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In response to the TBI’s involvement, Boyd said, “We strongly support the decision by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the ongoing investigation. All members of the Washington County Schools staff will cooperate absolutely with both agencies to support the active investigation of this sensitive issue. Due to this being an ongoing investigation and in the interest of the rights of the juvenile victims, no further details will be released at this time.”

After the word “horseplay” was used in statements released to the media and parents in regard to the assault, some in the community felt that downplayed the situation.

“We intentionally put it in quotations because that’s the terminology that was used through the investigation…if you want to use another term, just inappropriate physical activity even if it’s not meant to be mean or harmful, it’s still inappropriate,” said Boyd.

The term “horseplay” is not defined in either the student handbook or the school’s code of conduct.

Boyd said they are determining what needs to be done to make sure this doesn’t happen again, not just in the football program, but in the school system in general.