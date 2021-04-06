Protesters rally in support of former coach Shay, ETSU basketball players

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of protesters gathered outside of East Tennessee State University on Tuesday evening to show support for former coach Jason Shay and men’s basketball players.

The protest took place one week after Shay resigned as head coach. His resignation came amid backlash from some community members and politicians after his team was seen kneeling during the playing of the national anthem at an away game in February. The team kneeled at two other away games too.

ETSU basketball players kneel during the national anthem at a Feb. 15 game in Chattanooga. (Photo: WJHL)

The protest was planned before the university announced Desmond Oliver as its next men’s basketball coach. He is the program’s first Black head coach.

“We’re very supportive of coach Oliver,” said Tavia Sillmon of the Johnson City-Washington County NAACP. “We want him to know that he has the support of the community as well, and we want him to have the freedom to be able to do what he needs to do to make this program a success. And one of the ways to do that is changing the perception and letting him know that he is not alone.”

When asked about kneeling, Oliver told News Channel 11 that he will focus on improving players’ communication and their ability to talk to people and create change.

“I want by the time our by the time we start playing, the 13 scholarship guys that we have to be so much better at communicating using their ability to talk to people, to create change, that no one is going to ask that question here in another month because they are going to know, ETSU men’s basketball team is in the community and they will put that to bed,” Oliver said on Monday.

Sillmon said more conversations need to take place.

“We’ve got to have those difficult conversations that everybody is shying away from,” Sillmon said. “We’ve started some of those, but we’ve got to continue to have those and everyone has to examine themselves and see where they are in this dilemma.”

At one point, protesters took a knee in solidarity with Shay and the players.

The protest was organized by several groups, including the New Generation Freedom Fighters, the New Panthers Initiative, and Tri-Cities TN/VA Mutual Aid.