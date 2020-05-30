Protesters gather outside of Johnson City Municipal Building for second night of protests

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the second day, protesters gathered outside of the Johnson City Municipal and Public Safety Building in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Dozens rallied in the parking lot before moving to the sidewalks along East Main Street.

“Although it didn’t happen here, when we do something here it just shows that we’re all united no matter what state that we’re in,” said protester Yudehwheh Gbaa.

Friday night’s group stemmed from Thursday’s Black Lives Matter rally tripling in size.

“I pray that they see our perspective. They see the perspective of a person of color that we have fought for years and years and years just to be heard that ‘Hey, we pose no threat to anyone,'” said protester Thameena Giturwa.

Word of the protest spread across social media.

“I was just watching the news and seeing the news and I just got sick of the fact that people we’re still trying to defend people who are racist,” said organizer Abigayle Cowden. “I told all my friends ‘We need to do something… have a protest.. just show our love and support so people know not everybody thinks this way and it is not okay to think that way.'”

Those who participated hope to bring light to racism and injustice everywhere- even if those situations aren’t prominent in the Tri-Cities.

“We know Johnson City is a safe place, I love Johnson City but we want to get the message out there that all police officers should know and treat us equally as everyone else,” Gbaa said.

A group of community leaders plan to gather at the Johnson City Safety and Municipal Building for a prayer vigil and demonstration of community unity Saturday night at 6 p.m.