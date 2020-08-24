Protesters gather outside Hunger First after arrest of food bank director

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Protesters gathered outside of the Hunger First in Kingsport Monday afternoon as a demonstration of support after the director was arrested on Thursday.

Officers charged Michael Gillis with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, illegal parking and failure to obey a lawful order.

Gillis’ arrest was captured in a video that has since been widely circulated on social media.

Protesters outside Hunger First arrived with signs declaring “We have rights too!” and “If its {sic} such a problem be part of the solution!!!”

Kingsport police officers are also on the scene of the protest.

HAPPENING NOW: a demonstration is getting underway outside Hunger First in Kingsport. Protesters are supporting the local food bank after the arrest of its director last week.



Police across the street are monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/54oWFaRADT — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) August 24, 2020

Volunteers at Hunger First and homeless patrons of the food bank told News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck on Friday that they had seen a definite rise in jaywalking tickets and citations in the area.

Kingsport Chief of Police David Quillen says the area is being heavily patrolled by officers in an effort to target criminal activity, not the homeless population.

More police have shown up at Hunger First pic.twitter.com/gaUqEh3uAQ — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) August 24, 2020

Quillen says residents have called officers nearly 2,000 times in the last three years to the area near Hunger First.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck will have more on the story tonight at 5 p.m.