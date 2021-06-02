Protesters against legislation passed by Gov. Lee gather in Jonesborough during Tennessee’s 225th celebration

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee celebrated 225 years of statehood Tuesday with a large event in Jonesborough that featured speakers, musical legends The Oak Ridge Boys and a large turnout of attendees.

However, not everyone at the event was in high spirits.

A small group of protesters near the stage made it clear they were not happy with Governor Bill Lee’s legislative record.

Some of the protesters on Tuesday night held signs advocating for transgender and LGBTQ rights.

Recently, Lee has supported multiple pieces of legislation that some claim restrict transgender rights. Among those bills signed is one banning transgender students from participating in high school sports on teams not associated with their gender at birth.