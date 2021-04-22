Prosecutors allow accused Appalachian Trail killer to plead not guilty by reason of insanity

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Prosecutors will allow the man accused of fatally stabbing an Appalachian Trail hiker and injuring another in 2019 to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

James Louis Jordan is accused of killing Ronald Sanchez of Oklahoma and injuring a female hiker by stabbing her multiple times in Wythe County in May of 2019.

Under the plea agreement, Jordan “will admit to the conduct charged and rely on the defense of not guilty by reason of insanity to counts one through five” in the indictment against him.

An indictment charged Jordan will the following counts:

Count One: Jordan “Willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Ronald Sanchez.”

Jordan “Willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation and malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill Ronald Sanchez.” County Two: Jordan “attempted to commit murder of Victim KM.”

Jordan “attempted to commit murder of Victim KM.” Count Three: Jordan “did assault Victim KM with intent to commit murder by stabbing her multiple times with a knife.”

Jordan “did assault Victim KM with intent to commit murder by stabbing her multiple times with a knife.” Count Four: Jordan “did assault Victim GH with a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.”

Jordan “did assault Victim GH with a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.” Count Five: Jordan “did assault Victim JH with a dangerous weapon, namely, a knife, with intent to do bodily harm.”