Proposed trail being eyed for communities in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new trail for outdoor recreation could soon be coming to one town in Northeast Tennessee.

The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting convened Thursday evening to discuss the proposed trail, which would be four to five miles stretching from Erwin to Unicoi.

Right now, there is no timeline for construction or an estimated cost associated with the project.

The Erwin BMA hopes to meet with Town of Unicoi leaders in the near future to go over the project in more detail.