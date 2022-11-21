SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Years after losing her husband in the line of duty, a local woman is pushing to get Tennessee license plates to honor police officers who died while serving their communities.

Liz White Dibb lost her first husband in 1995. Officer Mike White was working for the Roseville Police Department in California when he was shot by friendly fire while responding to a hostage situation. At the time, the couple had a 4-year-old son, and White-Dibb was pregnant with their second child.

After her husband’s death, White-Dibb said she leaned on the support of Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) for support. White-Dibb moved to Tennessee in December 2020 and joined the Middle and East Tennessee Chapter of COPS. She now serves as the chapter secretary.

COPS provides resources to family members and coworkers of officers who have died in the line of duty.

Working with the organization and state lawmakers, legislation was passed approving an “Honoring the Fallen” specialty license plate honoring fallen law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

“It’s honoring our fallen,” said White-Dibb. “The main thing is that no one forgets these officers and that they were people and that they were loved and that they gave their lives for us.”

However, to make the plate a reality, the chapter must collect 1,000 reservations for the plates by June 30, 2023. So far, White-Dibb said she has about 150 signatures. After the signatures are collected, the desired design will be submitted to the state and will likely need to be redesigned to meet plate reader and other standards.

The cost of the plate is $35. White-Dibb said part of the proceeds will benefit the Middle and East Tennessee Chapter of COPS.

To reserve a plate, call White-Dibb at (619) 843-8500 or email at METNCOPS@gmail.com

Checks may be made out to Middle & East TN COPS.

For more information visit their website here.