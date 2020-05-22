Breaking News
Proposed Sullivan County school consolidation mentioned but not debated at commission meeting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County commissioners decided not to take up a proposal to consider consolidating city and county schools on Thursday.

A resolution introduced this week calls for the creation of an alliance between Bristol, Kingsport and Sullivan County Schools.

The goal was to consider ways to combine or consolidate educational initiatives to save money and offset the cost of the pandemic.

The resolution was mentioned but not debated Thursday night.

The proposal could be brought up at a later Sullivan County Commission meeting.

