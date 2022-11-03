JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of a Washington County committee want the full county commission to reject a proposed settlement agreement that would end the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies.

“I think it’s time we put this in the past so I’m going to make a recommendation that we do not accept this and battle it in court,” First District Commissioner Richard Tucker said at Thursday’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee meeting. The five-member committee was tasked with an initial review of the proposal.

A map showing 7 acres (with red border) in the Washington County (TN) Industrial Park proposed for a Bitcoin mine as part of a lawsuit settlement being considered by county commissioners. (Courtesy Washington County)

While they discussed other potential options the full commission could consider at its Nov. 28 meeting, the committee ultimately passed Tucker’s motion. It recommends that the 15-member commission reject the proposal, in which Red Dog promises to build a new Bitcoin mine at the Washington County Industrial Park (WCIP) in Telford and close one it has operated in Limestone since late 2020.

Should the full commission do that, the lawsuit seeking the shutdown of the Limestone mine would resume in Washington County Chancery Court. The sides argued the case from November 2021 through May before the county commission hammered out a draft settlement agreement with Red Dog and BrightRidge at its June 9 meeting.

That draft would have Red Dog build a new mine — consisting of high-powered computers that solve complex algorithms to “mine” new cryptocurrency — in the WCIP and close the one in Limestone. Fans that cool the computers at the Limestone mine create significant noise, which led to complaints by people living in the rural community starting in May 2021.

Almost immediately, it drew stiff opposition from numerous residents in the Telford area, who said they believed noise from it would impact education at nearby Grandview Elementary School, harm animals at Bright’s Zoo two miles away and disturb the peace of nearby homes. The proposed settlement does place some noise limits on the new location, but that has not appeased residents.

Joy Ayars was one of two residents allowed to speak in opposition at Thursday’s meeting and has been one of the de facto leaders of the opposition.

“We’re very happy that our commissioner, the one that represents Jonesborough (Tucker), spoke up and said this is not a good proposal, and we’re hopeful that it goes back to litigation and Bitcoin can be out of here altogether,” Ayars said after the meeting.

While committee members ultimately voted 4-0 (Ken Huffine is a BrightRidge board member and abstained), several seemed open to asking Red Dog and BrightRidge further questions and looking to potentially tweak the current proposal.

“We don’t even have enough information to consider this proposal,” Huffine said. “There’s a lot of … gaps in this. As this comes before the commission I would like to request a representative from Red Dog to be there to answer any questions potentially that commissioners may have, of what their proposal really is.”

People protest the potential relocation of a Bitcoin mine to the Washington County Industrial Park prior to the July 25 meeting of the Washington County, Tennessee commission. (WJHL photo)

Huffine also said he believes BrightRidge should send a representative to that meeting.

Commissioner David Tomita said the issue was “something we should put to bed, because these kind of things have a tendency to drag out a long time.”

Tomita said he doesn’t think the commission “will ever have all the information” it needs to make a completely informed decision.

“Sometimes you need to make a decision with what you have,” he said. “And we’ve got time before the (full commission) meeting. If there’s something that’s missing, if there’s something either party thinks we don’t know, guess what — now’s the time. We’ve got three weeks. Get it to us, we’re accessible.”

Tomita and Lewis Wexler — who along with committee members Tucker and Larry England were elected as new commissioners in August — both acknowledged the county could lose the lawsuit, but both voted to recommend a return to court, at least in Thursday’s meeting.

Ayars sounded confident the county could prevail.

“It was brought here originally to Limestone with deception behind it,” she said. “That’s one good point to make. And it wasn’t zoned correctly.”

BrightRidge requested a rezoning for the property it now leases to Red Dog next to its Bailey Bridge Road substation at the February 2020 County Commission meeting. The request mentioned a “blockchain data center” and said small fans there would not create a noise problem.

While a cryptocurrency mine is a type of blockchain data center, BrightRidge’s request never mentioned Red Dog or the prospect of a Bitcoin mine. The county’s lawsuit claims Red Dog’s use is a zoning violation and that Red Dog also started the operation without seeking or getting a permit.

Ayars said she hopes the full commission follows Thursday’s recommendation.

“If it’s a nuisance and a noise problem in Limestone … why accommodate them and bring it to the Washington County Industrial Park where there is a zoo, the school and many more residents,” she said.