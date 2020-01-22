Proposed bill in Tennessee would ban masks, hoods ‘with intent to conceal the person’s identity’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A proposed bill in Tennessee would make it a misdemeanor criminal offense to wear a mask or hood with an intent to conceal your identity.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and Representative Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) would make it a Class A misdemeanor offense, “of wearing a mask, hood, or device by which a portion of the person’s face is so hidden, concealed, or covered so as to intentionally conceal the identity of the person while on a public way, public property, or private property without the permission of the property owner or the occupier of the property to do so.”

The bill did outline situations in which the above bill would NOT apply.

(1) Wear a traditional holiday costume on the occasion of the holiday;

(2) Lawfully engage in a trade, profession, occupation, or sporting activity where a mask, hood, or device is worn for the purpose of ensuring the physical safety of the wearer or others, or because of the nature of the trade, profession, occupation, or sporting activity;

(3) Wear a mask, hood, or device while engaged in a theatrical production, parade, or masquerade ball; or

(4) Wear a gas mask prescribed in emergency management drills or emergencies.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck spoke with Representative Bud Hulsey over the phone Wednesday about the bill.

Hulsey said the bill was initially intended to target protestors and demonstrators who might commit crimes. However, legal counsel advised the bill should be written more broadly.

Hulsey said in a phone interview, “It doesn’t ban any clothing. But they put the word ‘hoodies’ in there, which just lit everybody up… It doesn’t ban any kind of clothing. What this does is, it’s trying to stop the intent, during those kinds of events, to keep somebody from masking their identity so they can get away with a crime.”

Hulsey added that the idea for this bill came from both local law enforcement agencies and from others across the state, “Some of it came from my local department in Kingsport. But for the last two years, they’ve been having trouble across the state.”

