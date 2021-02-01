Proposed asphalt plant discussed at Unicoi Planning Commission meeting

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi’s Planning Commission heard from citizens during its Monday night meeting who are concerned about a proposed asphalt plant.

Summers-Taylor has purchased the old Construction Asphalt Paving Services plant and says operations could continue there, but it wants to build a new plant with newer technology on Bill Garland Road. Now, there is a request to rezone land in order to make that happen.

“We want one plant here. We want it to be newer, we just want to move it to the adjacent parcels,” said Grant Summers of Summers-Taylor. “We’ve made a commitment if necessary we’re only going to put a plant on these two parcels.”

However, some community members are opposed to the proposed plant. Some voiced their opposition during Monday’s meeting.

“I’m just very concerned about the environmental impacts and health, which we’ve all talked about,” said Dr. Michael Stump, a resident and environmental scientist. “I can just say from that, the health benefits are very negative compared to any economic benefits.”

The planning commission unanimously voted to request the rezoning not be approved by the board of mayor and aldermen.

“We would not be able to afford the upkeep of the roads here with having asphalt laying trucks going back and forth,” said planning commission member Phyllis Fox. “Since we get almost no tax revenue from the plant this will put the burden of upkeep on the citizens and most likely to be taxed.”

The board of mayor and alderman is scheduled to meet Feb. 15.