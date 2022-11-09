A preliminary plan showing a proposed subdivision with nearly 500 units in Gray, Tenn., whose developer is requesting annexation into Johnson City.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s planning commission recommended approval of a proposed 135-acre annexation in Gray that could bring hundreds of new single-family homes and condominiums to land near Ridgeview School.

After much discussion over the rapid growth Johnson City is experiencing and concerns about the ability of infrastructure and city services to keep up, planning commissioners approved the proposal by a 7-2 vote.

In addition to recommending annexation, it recommends that the city commission approve a specific plan of services for the new development and approve a new “Rural Neighborhood” zoning for the largest portion and RP-3 zoning for a smaller section near Suncrest Drive (Highway 75).

Gray resident Ed Champion shares concerns about road capacity near a proposed subdivision during a Johnson City Planning Commission meeting Nov. 8, 2022. (WJHL photo)

The “Keebler Annexation” represents the largest single-home development project the commission has ever considered and now heads to the full city commission. It will need to pass three readings to gain full approval, with a public hearing currently slated for Dec. 15.

It would bring further residential density to the area near Ridgeview, but unlike many of the surrounding neighborhoods, this one would be within the Johnson City limits. Danny Karst of Land Star Partners, which is developing the project in collaboration with national homebuilder D.R. Horton, said he expects about 75 homes to be built by the end of 2024 and for the project to take roughly seven years to build out.

“That makes me personally feel a whole lot better about it,” Commissioner Tembra Aldridge said following discussion about concerns over school, police and infrastructure capability to cope with the new residents.

But not everyone was convinced. Several nearby current residents, including Ed Champion and Kim Jamerson, sounded notes of caution about lot sizes (an average of 7,800 square feet) and congestion on what are currently some narrow county roads feeding into Suncrest.

“There would be a lot of road improvements that would be required with this annexation and that is a very multijurisdictional process,” city planner Peyton Voirin told commissioners.

And even most commissioners who voted for the proposal said the city’s leadership has got to focus on getting ahead of services and infrastructure demand as the city continues to grow.

Commissioner Jamie Povlich said it was a good opportunity to increase communication between the city and Washington County.

A concept plan showing 361 single-family lots and 133 townhomes (lower right) proposed for an area in Gray just off of Highway 75 (Suncrest Drive). Ridgeview School and its track are shown at top left. (City of Johnson City)

“We need to start collaborating because whether or not this falls within the county or the city, it’s still growth that’s going to impact us all,” Povlich said. “If we don’t start working together for strategies we’re going to continue to fall behind.”

Aldridge and Commissioner Rowena Bailey both said there wasn’t really another option.

“If it’s not this, there are going to be other developments,” Aldridge said. “People are migrating to this area and we in Johnson City have to get on board.”

Bailey said she is as concerned about today’s lack of housing, and particularly affordable housing, as she is about a potential tomorrow in which infrastructure and services haven’t kept up with demand.

“I don’t think at this point we can afford to get any further behind on housing,” Bailey said.

A staff analysis from the city’s water and sewer department estimated a cost of $6.1 million to extend water and sewer services to the planned development if it is built out fully. While it’s not binding, the applicant plans 361 single-family homes and 133 townhomes.

The estimated revenue from sewer taps and seven years of usage revenue is barely half that amount at $3.2 million.

Developer Danny Karst answers questions about the proposed subdivision. (WJHL photo)

The developer’s proposal shows a neighborhood nearly as dense as the maximum allowed by the proposed rural neighborhood designation. That will allow a minimum lot size of 7,500 square feet and the current proposal shows 7,800-square-foot lot sizes.

The plan also includes the debut of a new zoning classification, “Rural Neighborhood.”

Planning Consultant Whitney Hodges walked commissioners through that concept and three others meant to modernize the residential city’s zoning classifications as leaders work toward a new growth management plan.

The others are Rural Residential, which would feature somewhat larger lot sizes and “preserve natural vistas”; Suburban Residential, designed as “a bridge between rural areas and more urbanized development”‘ and Urban Neighborhood, with “compact neighborhoods (that) can support some neighborhood commercial uses but are predominantly residential.”